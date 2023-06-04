Person shot at a “Pop-Up,” party in Lake Butler

As deputies dispersed a large crowd attending a "Pop-Up" party, an unknown person shot into the air, injuring someone.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County deputies were taken off guard today when hundreds of people from Alachua County came to Lake Butler for a “Pop-up,” party.

Deputies say upwards of a thousand people drove to Lakeside Park on June 3rd.

Investigators say many of them were drinking and doing drugs.

The park was closed immediately due to the large crowds.

While deputies were dispersing the crowd, an unknown person shot in the air multiple times, with a bullet hitting someone.

That person was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

