Pro Watercross descends upon Keystone Heights

One of the races featured a father and daughter duo battling it out on the waves(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Keystone heights is becoming a prime location to showcase up-and-coming watersports.

Pro Watercross brought the third round of its season to the beach in Keystone Heights this weekend.

This comes a little over a month after MotoSurf USA brought its competition to the town.

Watercross features racers on jet skis in three main disciplines and more than 20 races across a weekend.

“Watercross is motocross on the water,” said one of the sport’s commentators, Rick Lake. “We all come from kind of a motorcycle, motocross racing background and this sport was conceived and thought of as motocross on the water, and that’s kind of what drew a lot of people into it in the early days.”

One race featured a father and daughter combo racing against each other.

“Leisurely is fun but when we’re on the track we’re racing,” said Joe Meier, “it’s tough. I don’t like losing to my daughter.”

“It was nice considering he beat me yesterday,” said his daughter Kylie, who emerged victorious, “but it’s fun. No matter who wins it’s always a fun race.”

Organizers say they are already planning to bring Watercross back to Keystone Heights next year.

