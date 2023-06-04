Special Needs Registry is open for registration in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Registration is now open for the Special Needs Registry in Alachua County.
This program helps provide transportation and shelter for residents with mental or physical disabilities in case of a disaster or emergency.
With hurricane season underway, it could be a lifesaver.
To apply click on this LINK.
