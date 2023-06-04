Special Needs Registry is open for registration in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Registration is now open for the Special Needs Registry in Alachua County.

This program helps provide transportation and shelter for residents with mental or physical disabilities in case of a disaster or emergency.

With hurricane season underway, it could be a lifesaver.

To apply click on this LINK.

