Thousands attend Ocala Pet Palooza at WEC

Attendees watched and participated in activities, such as the dog parade and the fashion show.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Pet lovers in Marion County were drawn to the first ever Ocala Pet Palooza at the World Equestrian Center this weekend.

Organizers said thousands of people bought a ticket between both days. Attendees watched and participated in activities, such as the dog parade and the fashion show.

Multiple adoption services offered information on their shelter pets, including the Humane Society of Marion County and Marion County Animal Services.

“We’re just having fun, a nice weekend looking at dogs, trying not to impulse bring home another dog,” said Christopher Papineau.

The event was organized by Ballantine Management. The company is based out of Orlando, but wanted to try planning a pet event in Ocala.

“This is a new venue that opened in the last year or two and we were looking for an alternate location to host new events,” said CEO Tom Ballantine.

Guests said they had a wonderful time bringing out their pets and getting to meet others. David Buckler brought his dog Roxy along with him.

“It’s been incredible. We’re having a good time, Roxy’s having a good time,” said Buckler. “We watched the little jumping show that they had, it was incredible, lots of talented dogs.”

Ballantine said he is working on bringing the event back next year.

