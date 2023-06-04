UF baseball team staves off elimination vs UConn, 8-2

Hurston Waldrep surrendered one run off five hits and recorded 12 strikeouts
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game against...
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team looks to return the favor vs Texas Tech on Sunday evening. The Gators (46-15) eliminated UConn, 8-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Florida led 2-1. The Gators had two on base as Jac Caglianone stepped up to the plate. Caglianone fired his 30th home run of the year to give the Gators a huge 5-1 lead. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Florida led 6-2 when Caglianone smashed his second jack of the day. His 31st home run caps off the win for the Gators.

Caglianone went 2 for 4 from the plate, 2 HR, and five runs batted in. In the regional, the Tampa, FL native has a team high 7 runs batted in.

Hurston Waldrep delivered a gem on the hill. Waldrep pitched seven innings, gave up a run off five hits and struck out 12 batters. He is tied 6th all-time with 129 strikeouts in a single season.

The Gators need another win vs Texas Tech to set up a Monday showdown with the Red Raiders (40-21) for the regional crown.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
Carlos Kerney, 43, sentenced to 30 years
Gainesville man sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Latest News

Postgame comments: Gator baseball team shocked by Texas Tech, 5-4; faces elimination vs UConn Sunday
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) in action during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M...
Gator baseball team shocked by Texas Tech, 5-4; faces elimination vs UConn on Sunday
Postgame comments: Gator baseball team holds off Florida A&M, 3-0 to begin NCAA regional
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) celebrates his two-RBI homerun with Cade Kurland, left,...
Gator baseball team holds off Florida A&M, 3-0 to begin NCAA regional