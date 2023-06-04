UF baseball team staves off elimination vs UConn, 8-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team looks to return the favor vs Texas Tech on Sunday evening. The Gators (46-15) eliminated UConn, 8-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Florida led 2-1. The Gators had two on base as Jac Caglianone stepped up to the plate. Caglianone fired his 30th home run of the year to give the Gators a huge 5-1 lead. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Florida led 6-2 when Caglianone smashed his second jack of the day. His 31st home run caps off the win for the Gators.

Caglianone went 2 for 4 from the plate, 2 HR, and five runs batted in. In the regional, the Tampa, FL native has a team high 7 runs batted in.

Hurston Waldrep delivered a gem on the hill. Waldrep pitched seven innings, gave up a run off five hits and struck out 12 batters. He is tied 6th all-time with 129 strikeouts in a single season.

The Gators need another win vs Texas Tech to set up a Monday showdown with the Red Raiders (40-21) for the regional crown.

