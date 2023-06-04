Vivian Filer enstooled as Queen Mother of North Central Florida

As part of her enstoolment, Filer received the title “Mangye” and an enstoolment name made up of five African words.
As part of her enstoolment, Filer received the title “Mangye” and an enstoolment name made up...
As part of her enstoolment, Filer received the title “Mangye” and an enstoolment name made up of five African words.(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a night of African culture at the best western grand in Gainesville, as Vivian Filer was enstooled as queen mother.

Filer has been a leader in the southeast Gainesville community, and her peers nominated her for the traditional honor.

“Mrs. Filer has been a bedrock,” said Tony Jones, “particularly in southeast Gainesville. Particularly with education, housing, whatever you name it, and then the cotton club, where she transformed a warehouse into a historical place in southeast Gainesville. This is not just starting now, this has been all through her life.”

Among the items on her resume mentioned at the ceremony was helping to integrate the alachua general hospital.

She is a graduate of Lincoln High School and taught nursing at Santa Fe College.

She says one of the most special parts of the honor is seeing African culture make its way to her home town.

“I was in Africa,” said Filer, “in Ghana, and I saw an enstoolment there. I never thought I’d be associated with an enstoolment. To be here with all the people who know first hand first what it’s all about and have them share that with me it’s an awe-inspiring occasion.”

As part of her enstoolment, Filer received the title “Mangye” and an enstoolment name made up of five African words.

She was joined by two other Queen Mothers to enjoy a night of dance, prayer, and community.

“Mother Africa is at the bed of everything that I am,” said Filer, “so that is just very rewarding...These are the things you never plan for. To know others think that much about you, it’s an awesome feeling.”

Celebrations of the Queen Mother will continue on June 6, which Gainesville mayor, Harvey Ward has declared “Vivian Filer Day.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Retirement party for Everett McConn, Fort Clarke Middle’s legendary band director
ACPS free summer meals program kicked off at Veterans Memorial Park on June 3rd.
ACPS students enjoy some free summer meals
MCFR members are asking the community for help in Captain Eric Trussel's fight against cancer.
MCFR members ask for help funding a captain’s GoFundMe
MCFR members ask for help funding a captain’s GoFundMe - clipped version