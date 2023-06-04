Vivian Filer enstooled as Queen Mother of North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a night of African culture at the best western grand in Gainesville, as Vivian Filer was enstooled as queen mother.

Filer has been a leader in the southeast Gainesville community, and her peers nominated her for the traditional honor.

“Mrs. Filer has been a bedrock,” said Tony Jones, “particularly in southeast Gainesville. Particularly with education, housing, whatever you name it, and then the cotton club, where she transformed a warehouse into a historical place in southeast Gainesville. This is not just starting now, this has been all through her life.”

Among the items on her resume mentioned at the ceremony was helping to integrate the alachua general hospital.

She is a graduate of Lincoln High School and taught nursing at Santa Fe College.

She says one of the most special parts of the honor is seeing African culture make its way to her home town.

“I was in Africa,” said Filer, “in Ghana, and I saw an enstoolment there. I never thought I’d be associated with an enstoolment. To be here with all the people who know first hand first what it’s all about and have them share that with me it’s an awe-inspiring occasion.”

As part of her enstoolment, Filer received the title “Mangye” and an enstoolment name made up of five African words.

She was joined by two other Queen Mothers to enjoy a night of dance, prayer, and community.

“Mother Africa is at the bed of everything that I am,” said Filer, “so that is just very rewarding...These are the things you never plan for. To know others think that much about you, it’s an awesome feeling.”

Celebrations of the Queen Mother will continue on June 6, which Gainesville mayor, Harvey Ward has declared “Vivian Filer Day.”

