College of Central Florida baseball team wins the JUCO World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, CO (WCJB) - The Patriots (56-7) road to a NJCAA national championship crown was not a easy task. CF held the No. 1 ranking and the top seed in the JUCO World Series. For the second time in a week, CF played Wabash Valley in the national championship. After a 12 run scoring barrage in the first two innings, the Patriots knocked off the Warriors (56-13), 13-6.

In the top of the first inning, John Morant started things off with a RBI double to left center field, 1-0. Juan Correa singled out to right field, Morant scores to make it 2-0. A few batters later, Kainen Jorge smacked a two-run shot to right field. Patriots set the tone with a 4-0 lead. Cole Bullen maintained it with a three-run shot to right field, 7-0. The Patriots scored nine runs in the first inning.

CF put up four more runs to pad their lead including Thad Ector’s solo homer in the top of the sixth inning, 13-2.

The Patriots pitching staff surrendered six runs off eight hits, nine walks, and eight strikeouts.

Juan Correa earned the World Series MVP batting .440, three home runs and eight runs batted in. Brian Holliday was named the World Series Most Outstanding Pitcher. Holliday finished the tournament with one win, one save, and struck out 23 batters in 9 1/3 innings pitched. Both Correa and Holliday made the World Series All-Tournament Team with closer Cam Schuelke and John Morant

There will be a celebration at 3pm on Monday in the College of Central Florida cafeteria.

