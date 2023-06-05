College of Central Florida baseball team wins the JUCO World Series

CF scored 12 runs in the first two innings
CF 13 Wabash Valley 6
CF 13 Wabash Valley 6(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, CO (WCJB) - The Patriots (56-7) road to a NJCAA national championship crown was not a easy task. CF held the No. 1 ranking and the top seed in the JUCO World Series. For the second time in a week, CF played Wabash Valley in the national championship. After a 12 run scoring barrage in the first two innings, the Patriots knocked off the Warriors (56-13), 13-6.

In the top of the first inning, John Morant started things off with a RBI double to left center field, 1-0. Juan Correa singled out to right field, Morant scores to make it 2-0. A few batters later, Kainen Jorge smacked a two-run shot to right field. Patriots set the tone with a 4-0 lead. Cole Bullen maintained it with a three-run shot to right field, 7-0. The Patriots scored nine runs in the first inning.

CF put up four more runs to pad their lead including Thad Ector’s solo homer in the top of the sixth inning, 13-2.

The Patriots pitching staff surrendered six runs off eight hits, nine walks, and eight strikeouts.

Juan Correa earned the World Series MVP batting .440, three home runs and eight runs batted in. Brian Holliday was named the World Series Most Outstanding Pitcher. Holliday finished the tournament with one win, one save, and struck out 23 batters in 9 1/3 innings pitched. Both Correa and Holliday made the World Series All-Tournament Team with closer Cam Schuelke and John Morant

There will be a celebration at 3pm on Monday in the College of Central Florida cafeteria.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
Carlos Kerney, 43, sentenced to 30 years
Gainesville man sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Latest News

Postgame comments: UF baseball team wins two elimination games vs UConn and Texas Tech; plays Monday
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game against...
UF baseball team wins two elimination games vs UConn and Texas Tech; plays Monday at noon
Postgame comments: Gator baseball team shocked by Texas Tech, 5-4; faces elimination vs UConn Sunday
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) in action during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M...
Gator baseball team shocked by Texas Tech, 5-4; faces elimination vs UConn on Sunday