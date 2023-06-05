Florida Attorney General warns of ‘100 Deadliest Days’ for teen drivers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during what’s called the “100 Deadliest Days”--the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

According to AAA, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 16 to 19, and teenage drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking parents to talk to their teenage drivers about the responsibility they have while driving.

“From texting to seatbelt usage to just being aware of trying to be safer during those drives, just talk about how close to get to cars in front of you and other driving safety tips,” Moody said. “It’s a good time for parents and guardians to talk to their children.”

Having other teenage passengers in the car is considered the biggest driving distraction for young drivers while texting and cell phone use are the second-biggest distraction.

