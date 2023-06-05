‘It’s so fun’: Michael Keaton and Tim Burton plan to do ‘Beetlejuice 2’ just like the original

Warner Brothers announced that the sequel will open Sept. 6, 2024. (Source: CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Warner Bros. announced last month a long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic “Beetlejuice” is in the works, and Michael Keaton and Tim Burton say they plan to stick closely to the original as they tackle the project.

Keaton spoke with Empire magazine and expressed his excitement about the project and working with Burton again.

“It’s so fun, it’s so great,” he told Empire. “And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie.”

Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s character Lydia from the original film. Ortega is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series “Wednesday.”

According to CNN, a Beetlejuice sequel has been in talks for years, with Burton and Keaton both hinting at a possible sequel as early as 2013.

“We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time,” Keaton told Empire.

The actor went on to tell the British magazine that “Beetlejuice” was the most fun he’s had working on a movie.

The film is currently projected to premiere in theaters Sept. 6, 2024. It’s unclear if the writers’ strike will impact the release date.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

