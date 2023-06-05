MCSO: Man sexually battered child, tied her down with chains

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After years of abuse, a man from Ocala accused of using chains to tie down a child and sexually assault her was put behind bars.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Christopher Lee Holding, 46, on numerous charges including sexual assault by a custodian on a victim younger than 18 and older than 12, battery, and incest.

Sheriff’s office began an investigation after receiving reports of abuse and a DCF investigation. During a forensic interview, the victim described, in detail, a number of instances of sexual abuse at the hands of Holding.

According to the victim, the first incident occurred when she was just 13 years old. Holding told her to grab chains from the garage and take some “melatonin.”

The victim went to sleep. She awoke to chains binding her arms and legs. Holding raped her causing her to bleed. Her arm was dislocated during the incident.

The abuse continued for years.

Holding is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

