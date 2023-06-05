MCSO: Man sexually battered child, tied her down with chains

After years of abuse, a man from Ocala accused of using chains to tie down a child and sexually assault her was put behind bars
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After years of abuse, a man from Ocala accused of using chains to tie down a child and sexually assault her was put behind bars.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Christopher Lee Holding, 46, on numerous charges including sexual assault by a custodian on a victim younger than 18 and older than 12, battery, and incest.

Sheriff’s office began an investigation after receiving reports of abuse and a DCF investigation. During a forensic interview, the victim described, in detail, a number of instances of sexual abuse at the hands of Holding.

TRENDING: ‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door

According to the victim, the first incident occurred when she was just 13 years old. Holding told her to grab chains from the garage and take some “melatonin.”

The victim went to sleep. She awoke to chains binding her arms and legs. Holding raped her causing her to bleed. Her arm was dislocated during the incident.

The abuse continued for years.

Holding is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
Carlos Kerney, 43, sentenced to 30 years
Gainesville man sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Latest News

Union County deputies ‘chemical agents’ to disperse pop-up party
Union County deputies ‘chemical agents’ to disperse pop-up party
Lake Butler Pop Up Party
The 16 migrants are from Colombia and Venezuela. They entered the U.S. through Texas, were...
California investigating Florida after two migrant flights
Union criticizes Alachua County Sheriff Watson over employee lawsuits
MCSO: Man sexually battered child, tied her down with chains