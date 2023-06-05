One Class at a Time: Krystal Sanders

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Krystal Sanders teaches 6th-grade language arts at Oak View Middle School.

“It’s an adventure every day. Every day is something new. The students are great” said Sanders.

She has been teaching at Oak View for three years, before that she taught at Williams Elementary.

The 6th-grade language arts curriculum focuses on reading and writing.

Sanders says her teaching principle is all about participation. “I’m not the lecture type. I don’t like to get up and just lecture the students. I like more of their involvement and their input, using things that they can relate to that will actually draw them to the lesson”

Students say that Sanders’ lessons keep them on their toes, making the learning environment more enjoyable.

“She keeps things interesting,” said 6th grader Samuel Spring. “Most of my classes, it’s the same thing, one big routine, but with Mrs. Sanders, you don’t know what to expect, and that’s the fun of it. One day you could be doing bell work, and then next thing boom there’s an essay.”

Anyone knows that sixth grade is a big milestone in a child’s life that is full of changes. It takes special people to lead these students.

“I always say that sixth-grade teachers are put on earth to be sixth-grade teachers,” said principal, Kelly Armstrong. “She’s a great example of that. She has ‘withitness’ and I think teachers know what I mean by that. She commands respect but at the same time loves those kids”

And that love for students keeps Sanders returning to the classroom year after year! “Being able to see them grow academically, and also the relationships that I see between the students” said Sanders.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.