Russell Report: SEC cracks down on unruly football fans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Well at least we now know how many SEC football games will be played in 2024--the first year Texas and Oklahoma come into the league.

After much wrangling at the SEC’s annual meeting between playing eight or nine league games, eight won out. As only the SEC can do, it will have a special show on June 14 to announce the exact matchups. In other words, who plays who in the league.

The schedule will feature one permanent opponent and seven rotating opponents and the division format goes away. The two teams with the best record will play for the SEC championship. This schedule is temporary--look for more debate on this in the near future.

The league also beefed up its policy on storming the field. Clearly, the league wants this to stop now.

It increased the fines to $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second and $500,000 for a third. And, the league will now force teams to create security for the visiting team and officials before, during and after games to prevent contact with fans. If fans do storm the field, a clear path off the playing surface must be created. If you go to Gator games, that’s been done for years--but now everyone will have to do it in some form or fashion.

As the NBA finals continue, a tip of the cap to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who might be one of the most underrated and underappreciated coaches of our time.

When we start talking about great NBA coaches, his name is rarely mentioned, but it should be. He’s been to the NBA finals seven times in 15 years and he’s won two championships while producing over 660 wins with 11 winning seasons overall. And he’s in the running to win another championship now with his team back in the finals. Give the man some love.

Finally, Gator Nation is still buzzing about the amazing accomplishment of the Florida men’s golf team, coming back from the brink I don’t know how many times to eventually win a national championship.

Coach J.C. Deacon and his veteran team not only won a championship, but also provided Gator fans with a much-needed shot of pride back into the overall athletic program. After seasons in which football and basketball didn’t do much and grumbling about what coach might be the right fit or why this team can’t do that, this win was a chest pumper--a pride in being a Gator moment, an emotional rollercoaster ride that thrilled to the end... and the ride was great. Think of this--Florida is now one of only two schools to win a national title in each complete season since 2008-2009. That’s pretty darned good too.

“Sports Scene with Steve Russell” airs Monday through Friday on ESPN 98.1 FM / AM 850 WRUF.

