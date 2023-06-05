Sheriff Billy Woods speaks about shooting death investigation in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday morning to discuss their investigation of a shooting death that occurred over the weekend.

The press conference was scheduled to begin at noon in the Emergency Management Building on Northwest 30th Avenue.

TRENDING: Gunman shot by Ocala Police officers outside a Home Depot, gunman died on scene

On Friday, deputies responded to a shooting on Southwest 180th Lane in Ocala. An adult woman was shot and died after being taken to the hospital.

clarification: The start time of the press conference was pushed back by 30 minutes to noon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.