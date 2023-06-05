Sheriff: Ocala woman shot through door during neighborhood feud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a woman in Ocala as Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump represents the family demanding justice.

According to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, last Friday deputies responded to a reported trespassing situation at 1662 S.W. 107th Ln., Ocala. Deputies found Ajikea “AJ” Owens suffering a gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.

Woods says a dispute between Owens’ children and the homeowner led to Owens confronting the woman. The children witnessed Owen’s being shot.

Woods responded to criticism the sheriff’s office was not moving fast enough in the case.

“When you get to the scene, sometimes you only get one side of the story,” said Sheriff Woods. “We’re not cold-hearted bastards to interview children the night they possibly watched their mother die.”

Crump explains prior to the shooting Owen’s children were playing in a field next to the home. An unidentified 58-year-old woman approached the children and allegedly began yelling at them to get off her land. The sheriff’s office has not identified the shooter.

Crump says she shouted racial slurs at the children.

The children left an iPad in the field which the woman confiscated. When one of the kids went back to the home to retrieve the device, Crump says the woman threw it at the child. Woods says a pair of skates was thrown and did hit the children.

The children explained the situation to their mother and Owens went to the home to speak to the woman.

When Owens knocked on the door, the woman fired through the door.

Woods says he is working on determining what was said between the two women at the doorway. The sheriff could not say how many shots were fired.

“I am here for the family to provide all of my resources,” said Woods. “My heart goes out to the family.”

The sheriff’s office has been in contact with the state attorney’s office. Woods says they are working to determine if the shooting falls under the self-defense provisions of Florida Stand Your Ground law.

Woods says there had been an ongoing neighborhood feud, with complaints made about the children. Half a dozen incidents have been called in over the last year.

Crump will hold a press conference with the family at 3 p.m. on Monday.

