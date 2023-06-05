The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

A look into the week ahead for June 5th, 2023.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The lake city council gets an update on Monday on the latest status of handing over the Richardson Community Center to Columbia County. They will consider a related motion to rescind their acceptance of a $2 million grant from the state for the center.

The GNV City Audit Committee receives the independent audit for the city’s 2022 financial statements on Tuesday. The state’s audit of the city and the GRU general fund transfer led to current discussions to cut ten million dollars from the budget.

On Wednesday, Marion County officials will unveil the statue of Molly the Dog, of Molly’s law. The county named its animal abuse registry after Molly, who survived a brutal attack in 2014.

On the same day, the United Way of Suwannee Valley hosts a summit to determine what kind of homeless services need to be in place for Columbia County.

