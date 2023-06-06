Alachua County Detective Chris Weitzel awarded for going “above and beyond”

Weitzel was selected by his peers to receive the award, which recognizes a detective who has...
Weitzel was selected by his peers to receive the award, which recognizes a detective who has gone “above and beyond” on a case or a series of cases throughout the year.(Alachua County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Detective Chris Weitzel was awarded the 2022 Sheriff Stephen M. Oelrich award on Tuesday.

Sheriff Watson announced that Weitzel was selected by his peers to receive the award, which recognizes a detective who has gone “above and beyond” on a case or a series of cases throughout the year.

Weitzel was selected for his investigation of a group of individuals operating as a gang in Southwest Alachua County. On May 26, 2022, 11 defendants were indicted with crimes ranging from homicide to armed robbery.

Deputies report that since then, there has been a significant decrease in shootings and homicides within their response area.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Crews fill in sinkhole blocking Ocala businesses
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Crews use machines to fill in sinkhole
Crews fill in sinkhole blocking Ocala businesses
The restaurant is located at 1680 West University Avenue.
Raising Cane’s grand-opening in Gainesville