Alachua County Detective Chris Weitzel awarded for going “above and beyond”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Detective Chris Weitzel was awarded the 2022 Sheriff Stephen M. Oelrich award on Tuesday.

Sheriff Watson announced that Weitzel was selected by his peers to receive the award, which recognizes a detective who has gone “above and beyond” on a case or a series of cases throughout the year.

Weitzel was selected for his investigation of a group of individuals operating as a gang in Southwest Alachua County. On May 26, 2022, 11 defendants were indicted with crimes ranging from homicide to armed robbery.

Deputies report that since then, there has been a significant decrease in shootings and homicides within their response area.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.