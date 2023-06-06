Crews fill in sinkhole blocking Ocala businesses

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A sinkhole that opened up in an Ocala shopping plaza is now filled, but workers say they can’t reopen that part of the plaza just yet.

The sinkhole, which was 30 feet wide and 18 feet deep, opened on May 20 in the Gaiteway Shopping Plaza along State Road 200. Contractors say a damaged storm drain allowed water to leak out and create the sinkhole.

“Right now, we’re waiting on the geotechnical engineer to come out and do a ‘nuclear test’ so they’ll see if we have 98, 99, 100 percent density to go with the next one, 14 inches maybe, and roll that in with a roller,” explained Dwight Smith, the president of D&D Smith Constructors.

Contractors say the repair project should be done by the middle of next week.

The sinkhole caused businesses including the Vitamin Shoppe to close.

