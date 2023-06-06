DeSantis signs ‘Digital Bill of Rights’ in Florida

The bill, which focuses on large online companies, drew heavy lobbying throughout this year’s legislative session.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed a wide-ranging bill Tuesday designed to boost online privacy, including giving people more control over data collected by technology companies.

The bill, which focuses on large online companies, drew heavy lobbying throughout this year’s legislative session. The measure deals with issues such as targeted advertising and personal data.

DeSantis said even when a service is free, Floridians pay the cost with their privacy.

“When they do these platforms, when you’re signing up, you’re not charged for it,” DeSantis said. “But, they take your data and they sell it to all of these vendors. They make a lot of money selling your data. Well, you should have the right to say ‘no, I don’t want you selling my data.’ You now will with this bill.”

The new law will take effect July 1.

TRENDING: Crews fill in sinkhole blocking Ocala businesses

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

TV20's Ruelle Fludd interviews Sherry Kitchens in a special report on internet crimes against...
Special Report: Joint effort to combat crimes against children, support survivors in Florida
Special Report: Joint effort to combat crimes against children, support victims in Florida
Law enforcement is investigating an incident in Marion County that might claim “Stand Your...
EXPLAINED: ‘Stand Your Ground’ law debated after mother shot in Ocala
EXPLAINED: ‘Stand Your Ground’ law debated after mother shot in Ocala
Protestor hold sign stating "Justice 4 Ajike" in Downtown Ocala
Protestors call for state attorney to charge woman accused of shooting Ocala mother