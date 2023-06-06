DeSantis signs ‘Digital Bill of Rights’ in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed a wide-ranging bill Tuesday designed to boost online privacy, including giving people more control over data collected by technology companies.

The bill, which focuses on large online companies, drew heavy lobbying throughout this year’s legislative session. The measure deals with issues such as targeted advertising and personal data.

DeSantis said even when a service is free, Floridians pay the cost with their privacy.

“When they do these platforms, when you’re signing up, you’re not charged for it,” DeSantis said. “But, they take your data and they sell it to all of these vendors. They make a lot of money selling your data. Well, you should have the right to say ‘no, I don’t want you selling my data.’ You now will with this bill.”

The new law will take effect July 1.

