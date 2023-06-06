Frustrations boiling among protesters demanding arrest in Ajike Owens shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At least 75 protestors filled the streets in Downtown Ocala on Tuesday evening calling for charges to be filed in the death of Ajike “AJ” Owens. Ocala Police officers recommended residents avoid the area.

Protestors gathered along Pine Street and outside the state attorney’s office. They demand the arrest of the 58-year-old woman, who is accused of shooting through her front door and killing Owens last Friday.

“We need to draw attention to what’s going on because if you sit back nothing is going to happen,” said Jay Williams. “Voices need to be heard. Even though people may think it’s not working, it is working because people are passing by blowing horns. Just our voices being heard.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

The family named the shooter as Susan Lawrick, 58. They say she harassed the children in the neighborhood calling them racial slurs, slaves, and the N-word.

Owens and the shooter lived in separate units in the same complex and had an ongoing feud according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident began on Friday when the shooter approached Owens’ children playing in a field. She allegedly began yelling at kids and threw an object which hit one of the children.

Owens knocked on the shooter’s door to confront her about the interaction with the children and was then shot. Owens’ 9-year-old child was reportedly standing next to her.

The family says the shooter, who is white, has made racist comments about the children.

Sheriff Billy Woods says he is working with the state attorney’s office to determine if the incident falls under the provision of Florida Stand Your Ground Law.

For protesters, that explanation is not acceptable.

“She hit a minor,” said Sassy Exum, “she broke a tablet, she yelled out racial slurs at kids. This is racist. So whether you know or not she should be arrested.”

“The child was hit with a pair of skates<’ said a man who identified himself only as ‘Bizzle.’ “That’s projecting a missile or something like that. Assault on a minor, child abuse. At least she could have been charged with something to go into the system.”

“If he wants the community on his side,” added Exum, “he should move swiftly whether he knows it’s “Stand Your Ground” or not. It’s what the people want to see and if you keep showing black people that white people can do whatever they want and not be arrested, then it’s only going to make them act out worse because we feel like you’re not doing anything.”

During the protest, two people were arrested for disorderly conduct because Ocala Police officers say they were walking on the street when they were told not to.

Protesters say that only added to their frustration.

“We were just there--there was no sidewalk<” said Lexi McCray. “[The Police] arrested Tocara Davis and my nephew, and [they] still didn’t arrest Susan. It didn’t take [them] long to arrest us up there.”

A vigil will be held in Owens’ honor Thursday at Immerse Church in Ocala and two more protests are being planned for Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

