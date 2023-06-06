Full Otter Creek Council meets, new Mayor selected

OTTER CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - A full two months after municipal elections, Otter Creek residents finally have a full town council to make water and town governance decisions.

On Monday night, The Otter Creek Town Council was full again as new council member Therse Granger was sworn-in and then unanimously selected Mayor.

“I look forward to working with everybody and getting input from everyone that lives in town and finding out what’s going on with the bills and the transparency so it’s great to be finally moving forward,” said Mayor Granger.

The next glaring whole filled was the appointment of Interim Town Clerk DiAnna West. West takes over for Mary Degroot who quit the job last month, leaving town hall unattended for days when the town council meeting doesn’t take place.

Other important decisions made by council members included signing on to join the Wacasassa Water and Wastewater Co-op and joining the likes of Bronson and Cedar Key leaders. The move could help improve water quality issues in those municipalities by sharing Bronson town water among the three Levy County entities.

There is no word yet on when Town Hall will be open to the public during normal business hours.

