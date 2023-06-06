HOMETOWN HERO: Chera Ennis provides social opportunities for people with disabilities in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - “We are all family. We function as the We Who Care family,” said hometown hero, Chera Ennis.

We who care of Marion County is a group that began in 1982 o provide social and recreational opportunities for people with disabilities.

Chera Ennis has been the president since 2018.

She joined because her son Brandon has autism and she has seen the benefits the group had in his life. “It is a life-changing experience, both for the child with special needs and the family. I think because they get support from the other parents, the family aspect. We can get them into the community with different resources that we have and help them out that way. The members are going to embrace the friendships and the love in the family” said Ennis.

The group has more than 200 members ranging from ages 5 to 80.

They do things like bowling, seasonal dances, picnics, culinary classes, and movies, and even have their own scout troop.

“Any mile marker that they hit, I mean even bowling they hit two pins. It is great. It is something that we celebrate” said Ennis.

She describes the We Who Care community as a family and most members would agree with that. “Chera and I, being president and vice president, we’re so close and we’re always together,” said vice president, Carleen Gooch. “I don’t think of her as a friend anymore. She’s become my sister and Brandon’s become my nephew. Most people who know us think that we are actually blood family and I love it. She and I finish each other sentences. We don’t do this for us, we do this for that We Who Care family”

If you would like to get involved in We Who Care call (352) 277-4728.

