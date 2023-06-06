Lake City city council votes on felons’ ability to serve on park boards

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members took a step to change background checks on people who run city parks.

Council voted 3-2 tonight to modify the city’s agreement with the non-profit board that runs Annie Mattox Park. At question is whether convicted felons could serve on the board.

The motion must be ratified by the Annie Mattox board.

They also voted to move forward with resurfacing the park’s basketball and tennis courts and improve lighting.

TRENDING: Full Otter Creek Council meets, new Mayor selected

