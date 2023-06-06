Man arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel while possessing meth

A man was arrested in Suwannee County after he was found asleep behind the wheel at an intersection. Deputies found meth and a pipe in his car.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies in Suwannee County arrested a man after they found him sleeping in a parking lot with meth.

Deputies say they found Jerahme Campbell, 41, on Saturday sleeping behind the wheel of a parked vehicle at a store at the intersection of US 1-29 and Bass Road in Live Oak. They say this was the 2nd time they found him asleep at the same location that day.

After Campbell let deputies search his vehicle, they found multiple pill bottles, a smoking pipe, and meth.

