Ocala city officials notify road closure on Southwest Broadway Street

The road closure is to accommodate the correction of a track defect located in the CSX railroad crossings.(City of Ocala Municipal Government)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Southwest Broadway Street between Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest 5th Avenue will be closed beginning 7 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday.

The road closure is to accommodate the correction of a track defect located in the CSX railroad crossings.

Detour routes for traffic on Southwest Broadway Street are as follows:

  • Eastbound traffic on Southwest Broadway Street will be directed to turn right on Southwest 7th Avenue, left on Southwest 3rd Street, left onto Southwest 5th Avenue, and right turn back to Southwest Broadway Street.
  • Westbound traffic on Southwest Broadway Street will be directed to turn left on Southwest 5th Avenue, left on on Southwest 3rd Street, turn right onto Southwest 7th Avenue, and then left turn back on Southwest Broadway Street.

RELATED: Crews fill in sinkhole blocking Ocala businesses

Ocala City officials said that during construction times, travelers may experience delays, noise, dust, and heavy equipment in the project area.

