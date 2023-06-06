PCSO recommends misdemeanor charge against dog owner after 86-year-old was attacked

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office recommended charges against the man who owned the dogs that mauled an elderly woman sending her to the hospital.

According to a public records request filed by TV20, the sheriff’s office has filed the second-degree misdemeanor charge of “dog owner reckless disregard” with the state attorney’s office against Christopher Smith. The state attorney is reviewing the case and will make the final charging decision.

Terri lost a leg and an ear following the attack.

On May 27, Gertrude Bishop, 86, was attacked outside her home near Sally Street in Hawthorne by two dogs. A neighbor helped get the dogs off by using a metal chair.

EMS treated Bishop and took her to UF Health Shands. She was badly hurt with injuries including a damaged trachea, loss of an ear, and several lacerations. Her right leg was so severely damaged, it had to be amputated.

Family members have started a GoFundMe to help ease medical expenses. On Sunday, she was moved out of ICU and on the path to recovery.

