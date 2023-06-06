Protestors call for state attorney to charge woman accused of shooting Ocala mother

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of protestors filled the streets in Downtown Ocala on Tuesday evening calling for charges to be filed in the death of Ajike “AJ” Owens. Ocala Police officers recommended residents avoid the area.

Protestors gathered along Pine Street and outside the state attorney’s office. They demand the arrest of Susan Lawrick, 58, who is accused of shooting through her front door and killing Owens last Friday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

The family named the shooter as Susan Lawrick, 58. They say she harassed the children in the neighborhood calling them racial slurs, slaves, and the N-word.

Owens and Lawrick lived in separate units in the same complex and had an ongoing feud according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident began on Friday when Lawrick approached Owens’ children playing in a field. She allegedly began yelling at kids and threw an object which hit one of the children.

Owens knocked on Lawrick’s door to confront her about the interaction with the children and Lawrick shot her. Owens’ 9-year-old child was reportedly standing next to her.

The family says Lawrick, who is white, has made racist comments about the children.

Sheriff Billy Woods says he is working with the state attorney’s office to determine if the incident falls under the provision of Florida Stand Your Ground Law.

