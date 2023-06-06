Raising Cane’s grand-opening in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time ever, a restaurant known for its chicken is now in Gainesville. Raising Cane’s is officially opening today.

Residents and UF students have been raving online about its opening since last year and now the wait is over.

The restaurant is decked out with Gator pride as well as paying homage to Gainesville’s very own Tom Petty. Yesterday, management hosted a soft opening to allow employees to have hands-on training before the big day.

Area Leader Kim Boldus said they have long anticipated bringing one to the swamp as well as creating jobs.

“I have been here for the last 16 months on and off throughout the process of getting the restaurant up and running and hiring people,” said Boldus. “The entire community has been so amazing and welcoming so, we are really excited to be a part of the community.”

People with the greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon. Raising Cane’s management will present checks to the salvation army and Gainesville high school cheer program.

The restaurant is located at 1680 West University Avenue. The doors will open today at 9 a.m. and 20 customers who arrive will get the chance to win free Cane’s for a year!

