US Forest Service conducts prescribed burn in Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - US Forest Service officials advised residents of a prescribed burn in the Ocala National Forest on Tuesday.

Officials said the Seminole Ranger District conducted a prescribed burn involving 246 acres of the area of 314 A and Highway 40.

They explained that teams of fire experts conduct prescribed burns to improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up, and reduce the threat of future wildfires.

Officials warned of road closures and detours in the area and asked that people drive with extra caution.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.