Veteran attacked by dogs in Hawthorne moved from ICU to regular hospital room

Gertrude Bishop, 86, received intensive medical treatments, including a leg amputation, after she was attacked by two dogs described as pitbull mixes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The elderly veteran who was attacked by dogs in Hawthorne is now in a regular hospital room at UF Health after being treated in the ICU.

Her GoFundMe page has raised more than $22,000 and will go towards her medical bills and making her home wheelchair accessible.

