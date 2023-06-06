Veteran attacked by dogs in Hawthorne moved from ICU to regular hospital room

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The elderly veteran who was attacked by dogs in Hawthorne is now in a regular hospital room at UF Health after being treated in the ICU.

Gertrude Bishop, 86, received intensive medical treatments, including a leg amputation, after she was attacked by two dogs described as pitbull mixes.

Her GoFundMe page has raised more than $22,000 and will go towards her medical bills and making her home wheelchair accessible.

