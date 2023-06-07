Family reacts to arrest in connection to shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Family and Attorney Ben Crump thank Sheriff Woods for arresting Susan Lorincz, 58
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens held a press conference to respond to the arrest of the alleged shooter after a protest was held demanding charges be filed.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Ryan Stith arrested Susan Lorincz, 58, and questioned her Tuesday night.

“We are thankful to Sheriff Woods for the arrest last night. It brought great relief to Pamela Dias and the family,” said civil rights Attorney Ben Crump. “I want to say thank you to the young people from Ocala and across the country.”

Owens was found in front of Lorincz’s apartment on June 2 suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Billy Woods commented on the arrest, thanking his detectives for their work in the investigation.

“Ms. Lorincz’s fate is now in the hands of the judicial system which I trust will deliver justice in due course,” Woods said.

Lorincz was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault.

RELATED: Frustrations boiling among protesters demanding arrest in Ajike Owens shooting

Deputies said Lorincz would not attend first appearance on Wednesday because she must undergo testing to be medically cleared to be placed in a cell. They said her first appearance will be scheduled for Thursday, attending via video call from the Marion County Jail.

RELATED: EXPLAINED: ‘Stand Your Ground’ law debated after mother shot in Ocala

RELATED: ‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals kept in place rulings by a Florida judge...
Florida AG gets a win in immigration fight with Biden administration
Paige’s Kitchen: Artichoke Bruschetta
June 1 marked the start of the season, officials are urging residents to prepare now.
Store managers urge people to take advantage of hurricane prep tax holiday
‘It’s beautiful’: Molly’s statue unveiled in Downtown Ocala