Family reacts to arrest in connection to shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens held a press conference to respond to the arrest of the alleged shooter after a protest was held demanding charges be filed.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Ryan Stith arrested Susan Lorincz, 58, and questioned her Tuesday night.

“We are thankful to Sheriff Woods for the arrest last night. It brought great relief to Pamela Dias and the family,” said civil rights Attorney Ben Crump. “I want to say thank you to the young people from Ocala and across the country.”

Owens was found in front of Lorincz’s apartment on June 2 suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Billy Woods commented on the arrest, thanking his detectives for their work in the investigation.

“Ms. Lorincz’s fate is now in the hands of the judicial system which I trust will deliver justice in due course,” Woods said.

Lorincz was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault.

Deputies said Lorincz would not attend first appearance on Wednesday because she must undergo testing to be medically cleared to be placed in a cell. They said her first appearance will be scheduled for Thursday, attending via video call from the Marion County Jail.

