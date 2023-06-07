Florida TaxWatch releases their annual list of items in the budget that didn’t go through the proper vetting process

Florida TaxWatch’s annual independent review of Florida’s FY2023-24 budget and what they said was missed by lawmakers.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The people who run a watchdog group say the new state budget is filled with “turkeys,” and much of the money they would cut is for the University of Florida.

Florida TaxWatch released its annual list of items in the budget they say did not go through a proper vetting process by state lawmakers.

The total amount for these projects is nearly $600 million.

$75 million is for a new UF campus in Jacksonville, while another $35 million is for the UF music school and 12 million for P.K Yonge.

