Lake City leaders no longer pursuing $2 million grant

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are giving back a $2 million grant so they can move forward with other plans to improve the Richardson Community Center.

Council members will no longer pursue the CDBG grant as they hand control of the center to Columbia County.

That means the county can now move forward with the 180K light project at RCC.

Members also voted last night to eliminate level 2 comprehensive criminal background checks for Annie Mattox Park board members.

