More candidates enter 2024 Florida races

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More candidates are throwing their hats in the ring ahead of next year’s statewide election.

Judson Sapp, who finished second to Kat Cammack in the Republican primary for Congress in 2020, has filed to run for State House District 20.

Bobby Payne is term limited.

Two Republicans have filed to run for District 23. Tod Gordon Cloud and J.J. Grow are hoping to replace Ralph Masullo.

The deadline for all candidates for partisan offices to change their party affiliation for the 2024 election cycle is Sunday.

