North Central Florida Treasures: Water Pitcher Pump

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us how differently things ran back in the day in the kitchen, this weeks treasure is a water pitcher pump from the early 1900′s.

This water pitcher pump was one of the first installations post civil war of an in-house water supply. Back in the 1800′s there were water wells in the middle of a town for people to fill up a water bucket to bring home. This pitcher pump was installed in the kitchen which allowed people to no longer have to wander out in snow, rain or heat for water.

Today’s market this double action water pitcher pump would be worth $800-900.

