North Central Florida Treasures: Water Pitcher Pump

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us how differently things ran in the kitchen, this weeks treasure is a water pitch pump.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us how differently things ran back in the day in the kitchen, this weeks treasure is a water pitcher pump from the early 1900′s.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: An Antique Egg Coddler

This water pitcher pump was one of the first installations post civil war of an in-house water supply. Back in the 1800′s there were water wells in the middle of a town for people to fill up a water bucket to bring home. This pitcher pump was installed in the kitchen which allowed people to no longer have to wander out in snow, rain or heat for water.

Today’s market this double action water pitcher pump would be worth $800-900.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Ryan Stith arrested Susan Lorincz, 58,...
LIVE: Family reacts to arrest in connection to shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens
Deputies say the subject is driving a black Dodge Charger with no law enforcement markings.
Putnam County deputies notify of possible law enforcement impersonator
North Central Florida Treasures: Water Pitcher Pump
a Balloon release ceremony is being held at the YMCA in east Ocala in memory of AJ Owens
Youth sports team to hold balloon release in memory of AJ Owens