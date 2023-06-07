Paige’s Kitchen: Artichoke Bruschetta

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The perfect afternoon snack doesn’t need a lot of time or ingredients to make. Think five minutes and five ingredients.

Bruschetta is one of my favorite go-to antipasto dishes. Start with a fantastic crusty bread and add your favorite toppings. This recipe uses artichokes along with other very flavorful toppings that all meld together like the perfect marriage. Make this ahead of time so when your guests arrive you can relax. This is wonderful with a nice crisp white wine such as a pinot grigio. Enjoy!

Ingredients

10.5 ounces artichoke hearts jar in oil

¼ cup Parmigiano Reggiano freshly grated

½ clove garlic

1 squeeze lemon juice

8-10 slices ciabatta bread or any crusty bread

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions

1. Remove the artichokes from the oil and add to a bowl with the garlic, lemon and cheese. Place in food processor and blitz until your preferred texture.

2. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper if needed.

3. Cut the ciabatta bread into slices and drizzle with a bit of olive oil. Chargrill them using a grill, griddle pan or toast slices if preferred.

4. Spread the artichoke pesto on top of the toasted bread and serve. You can also add a good quality cured meat such as prosciutto or speck.

