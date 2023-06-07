Police investigate multiple car break-ins in Gainesville

Officers have recorded 12 car break-ins so far.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers reported multiple car break-ins Wednesday morning.

Officers have reported 12 car break-ins so far.

They said the break-ins occurred at Lewis Place At Ironwood Apartments and at Sweetwater on 16th Apartments.

Officers stated that many of the cars were Kia models, which have been targeted nationally in the last couple of years because of safety flaws that make them easier to break in to.

