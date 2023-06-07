Putnam County deputies notify of possible law enforcement impersonator

Deputies say the subject is driving a black Dodge Charger with no law enforcement markings.
Deputies say the subject is driving a black Dodge Charger with no law enforcement markings.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office notified on Wednesday that there is a possible law enforcement impersonator in the community.

Deputies said the suspect is a black male, approximately 5′10″ tall with a thin build.

They said the suspect is driving a black Dodge Charger with no law enforcement markings. The vehicle reportedly has red and white flashing lights and made at least one attempt to stop a motorist in western Putnam County by pulling in front of the motorist.

Deputies alerted that all law enforcement vehicles in Putnam County have blue or blue and red lights, not just red lights.

They say that their deputies will show you identification if you request.

If you feel like you are being pulled over by a law enforcement impersonator, call 911 immediately.

They request that if you have any information on the subject to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 888-277-8477.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Ryan Stith arrested Susan Lorincz, 58,...
LIVE: Family reacts to arrest in connection to shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us how differently things ran...
North Central Florida Treasures: Water Pitcher Pump
North Central Florida Treasures: Water Pitcher Pump
a Balloon release ceremony is being held at the YMCA in east Ocala in memory of AJ Owens
Youth sports team to hold balloon release in memory of AJ Owens