Putnam County deputies notify of possible law enforcement impersonator

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office notified on Wednesday that there is a possible law enforcement impersonator in the community.

Deputies said the suspect is a black male, approximately 5′10″ tall with a thin build.

They said the suspect is driving a black Dodge Charger with no law enforcement markings. The vehicle reportedly has red and white flashing lights and made at least one attempt to stop a motorist in western Putnam County by pulling in front of the motorist.

Deputies alerted that all law enforcement vehicles in Putnam County have blue or blue and red lights, not just red lights.

They say that their deputies will show you identification if you request.

If you feel like you are being pulled over by a law enforcement impersonator, call 911 immediately.

They request that if you have any information on the subject to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 888-277-8477.

