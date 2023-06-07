Suspect in Lake City Amber Alert sentenced to decade behind bars

The person convicted of taking an underage girl from Lake City to a motel in Jacksonville is going to prison.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jesse Hammersla, 28, was on trial in Duval County for sexually battering the girl, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert last October.

He was sentenced to ten years in prison and will be listed as a sexual predator.

