Suspect in Lake City Amber Alert sentenced to decade behind bars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The person convicted of taking an underage girl from Lake City to a motel in Jacksonville is going to prison.

Jesse Hammersla, 28, was on trial in Duval County for sexually battering the girl, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert last October.

He was sentenced to ten years in prison and will be listed as a sexual predator.

TRENDING: Special Report: Joint effort to combat crimes against children, support survivors in Florida

TV20's Ruelle Fludd investigates the joint effort between law enforcement agencies and nonprofits to protect child victims of abuse

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.