“We’re caught up”: Audit of Gainesville city finances comes in clean

Auditors told the city's audit committee they found no significant deficiencies or weaknesses in the city's general government reporting of finances.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders are celebrating after an audit of the city’s finances came in clean despite concerns over the city’s debt.

The city remains under close watch from the state joint legislative auditing committee regarding Gainesville Regional Utilities’ more than billion-dollar debt.

Auditors told the city’s audit committee they found no significant deficiencies or weaknesses in the city’s general government reporting of finances.

“I think to anybody who has been paying the least bit of attention knows the huge mountain this was to climb. And you all have done that,” said Gainesville Mayor Pro-Tem Desmon Duncan-Walker. “I felt like a load was lifted off my shoulders when I heard you say the words ‘we’re caught up.’”

City leaders are already taking steps to limit GRU’s debt, outlining a plan in April to reduce it by $315 million over the next 10 years. They are also talking about a property tax increase.

