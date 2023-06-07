Youth sports team to hold balloon release in memory of AJ Owens

a Balloon release ceremony is being held at the YMCA in east Ocala in memory of AJ Owens
a Balloon release ceremony is being held at the YMCA in east Ocala in memory of AJ Owens(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In memory of AJ Ownes, the Marion County Red Hawks football and cheer team are holding a balloon release ceremony Wednesday evening before their practice at the YMCA in east Ocala at 5:30.

Owens, the mother who was shot and killed by her neighbor in front of her kids last Friday.

RELATED: Frustrations boiling among protesters demanding arrest in Ajike Owens shooting

Owens’ two sons play for the organization, while her daughter cheerleads. Before her death, Owens was the team mom, a traditional role in youth sports held by a respected parent.

Her mother is hoping to be at the ceremony for a chance to grieve with her grandchildren and the community.

They encourage anyone who can, to attend the ceremony to celebrate the life of AJ Owens and show their support for the grieving family and community.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Ryan Stith arrested Susan Lorincz, 58,...
Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens
Horse Capital TV highlights Naked Horse Farm dressing and eventing, a place for riders and...
Horse Capital TV highlights Naked Horse Farm dressing and eventing
Horse Capital TV highlights Naked Horse Farm dressing and eventing
WCJB TV20 FORECAST