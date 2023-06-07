Youth sports team to hold balloon release in memory of AJ Owens

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In memory of AJ Ownes, the Marion County Red Hawks football and cheer team are holding a balloon release ceremony Wednesday evening before their practice at the YMCA in east Ocala at 5:30.

Owens, the mother who was shot and killed by her neighbor in front of her kids last Friday.

RELATED: Frustrations boiling among protesters demanding arrest in Ajike Owens shooting

Owens’ two sons play for the organization, while her daughter cheerleads. Before her death, Owens was the team mom, a traditional role in youth sports held by a respected parent.

Her mother is hoping to be at the ceremony for a chance to grieve with her grandchildren and the community.

They encourage anyone who can, to attend the ceremony to celebrate the life of AJ Owens and show their support for the grieving family and community.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.