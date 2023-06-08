ACT expands their reach to link protected areas

ACT expanded 124 acres of now-protected land to connect areas in Alachua and Marion County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is expanding their reach to link protected areas in Alachua and Marion County.

The ACT announced 124 acres are now protected through the Florida Forever Program.

This is in an effort to create a wildlife corridor linking “Price’s Scrub State Park” in Marion County with “Barr Hammock Preserve” in Alachua County.

Funds from the Wild Spaces Public Place half-cent sales tax were used to purchase land in this corridor in 2022.

