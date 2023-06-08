Family demands justice after teen shot in Ocala

The victim’s family believes more can be done to find the gunman to prevent another cold case.
By WCJB Staff and Emma Delamo
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Marion County demanded justice and stronger actions from law enforcement after a teen was found dead in Ocala.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Lezarius Graham was shot and killed Wednesday night.

They said his body was found in a wooded area by a lawn care worker near homes on Northwest 43rd Street just after 7 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

“We would really like some action,” said Mary Jones, the victim’s aunt. “I would like justice to be served. I would actually like for Marion County Sheriff’s Office to do some work, some real footwork.”

TRENDING: ‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

The family is asking the sheriff to reach out to the FBI for help solving the crime and to give the teen’s mother some peace of mind.

“She is going to have to grieve because everyone is grieving, but I just want her to be able to have piece of mind, have understanding, so she can sleep better,” said Shalita Davis, the victim’s cousin.

Graham’s family is begging anyone with information to come forward.

“Please come forward and speak up about anything that you know, any little detail, any bit of information counts and it helps. We want to see justice served,” said Jones.

MCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating the homicide. They have not released any possible motives or suspect descriptions.

