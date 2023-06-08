Florida’s Jac Caglianone recognized as a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -His season will continue this week in the Gainesville Super Regionals, but Gator baseball sophomore Jac Caglianone has already done more than enough to be voted a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, the top honor in college baseball.

Caglianone was among a trio of players named as finalists on Wednesday, all from the SEC. He joins LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes on the short list. The winner will be announced on June 25.

Caglianone has enjoyed a breakout season. His 31 home runs lead the nation, while his 84 RBI’s rank fifth, and he also bats .337. Last week, he bashed three homers and drove in eight runs in five games to earn MVP honors of the Gainesville Regional. On top of that, Caglianone is a weekend rotation starter for the Gators. He’s 7-3 with a 3.78 ERA over 16 starts, including a win to open the Gainesville Regional.

Caglianone is the sixth Gator in program history to be announced as a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award. Mike Zunino is the lone Florida player to win the award (2012).

Earlier on Wednesday, Gator second baseman Cade Kurland was chosen as a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Kurland is batting .303 with 16 home runs to set a UF single season record for a second baseman. He, like Caglianone, was voted First Team All-SEC.

No. 2 overall national seed Florida welcomes No. 15 South Carolina for the Super Regionals beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

