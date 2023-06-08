Man in Dixie County arrested after stealing fishing poles and having meth
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies reeled in a man on grand theft charges after he stole fishing poles.
Deputies arrested Thomas Gainey after they received a report of a theft at the Gornto Springs campground.
The victims say fishing poles and a pair of water shoes were stolen.
The stolen fishing items were later found underneath a camper.
Deputies say they also found meth on Gainey while they were arresting him.
