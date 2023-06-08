Marion County deputies searching for missing teenager

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies reported Ashley Johnson, 18, as missing/endangered on Thursday.

Deputies say the teenager was last seen on Wednesday at 10:45 pm leaving her parent’s home at 18876 SE 114th St in Ocklawaha.

She was last seen wearing a red tank top and black shorts.

Deputies say that law enforcement was advised that Johnson committed an act of self-harm, but fled before they arrived. Deputies note that because of her actions, mental state, and need for medical attention, law enforcement and her family are concerned for her safety.

Marion County deputies ask that anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911.

