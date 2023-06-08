Family shares name of 17-year-old found dead in Marion County

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old male was found dead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old male was found dead. The family has shared his name with TV20.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the area surrounding the 2100 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Ocala.

According to MCSO, a resident found the body of a teen boy in the woods.

TRENDING: ‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a dead 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. The Family has identified the victim as Lezarius Graham.

MCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating the homicide.

