Family shares name of 17-year-old found dead in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old male was found dead. The family has shared his name with TV20.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the area surrounding the 2100 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Ocala.

According to MCSO, a resident found the body of a teen boy in the woods.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a dead 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. The Family has identified the victim as Lezarius Graham.

MCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating the homicide.

