MCSO investigating a homicide after finding a teen shot and killed

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old male was found dead.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the area surrounding the 2100 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Ocala.

According to MCSO, a citizen located the deceased male in a wooded area.

TRENDING: ‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased 17-year-old male who had been shot.

MCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating the homicide.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.