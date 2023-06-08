MCSO investigating a homicide after finding a teen shot and killed

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the area surrounding the 2100 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Ocala.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old male was found dead.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the area surrounding the 2100 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Ocala.

According to MCSO, a citizen located the deceased male in a wooded area.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased 17-year-old male who had been shot.

MCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating the homicide.

