New state budget expected to be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis says he will sign the new state budget soon, but one watchdog group is expressing their concerns.

The turkey list raised questions about 218 projects and programs in the budget.

This totals over $598M, with more than a $100M of that money being for the University of Florida.

The list includes $75M for a new UF campus in Jacksonville, $35M for the UF Music School and 12 million for P.K. Yonge.

Taxwatch analyzes the process of how spending ends up in the budget, rather than the merits of each item.

“We want to make sure that the legislature spends money wisely” said Kurt Wenner. “Follows their own rules in the appropriation process. Every appropriation deserves accountability and transparency.”

Lawmakers passed a record $117B budget last month for the fiscal year that will start July 1st.

