Ocala Police and Gentle Carousel hosts a Reading with Horses event

Miniature Horse Officer Magic was there not only to help out, but to promote her documentary film “Hero Horse: A Magical True Story.”
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents were treated to a reading event with a special guest.

Ocala Police teamed up with Gentle Carousel to host a Reading with Horses event.

The movie is an official selection at the Manhattan film festival.

Mayor Kent Guinn donated travel expenses so magic could walk the red carpet in New York City.

