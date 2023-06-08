Pop Up Vintage Car Show in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From muscle cars to classic cars, a pop up car show in Gainesville is taking the city by storm.

Gainesville Street Rods, a car club for all car lovers in North Central Florida hosted an event with nearly a dozen classic cars in attendance. They sped off to the Oak Hammock community center for a parade where residents were ready to rev their engines as the vintage hot rods drove past the crowd.

The cars then parked, and their owners let everyone of all ages get an up close and personal look at their most prized possessions; all with one mission in mind.

Mark Klein, a club member with Gainesville Street Rods tells us, “It makes people happy. We’re not into racing anymore, we’ve grown up. It’s about sharing our fun.”

And this was a common opinion amongst the club members and the staff at Oak Hammock.

“I think it’s just meant to have fun.”, Katherine Osman; Director of Community Services at Oak Hammock says, “This is reminiscing and it’s really good, especially for the people in the health pavilion to bring back memories.”

The owners of the cherished cars all wanted to share their individual stories of how they got their cars and the incredible amount of work that went into restoring and preserving the integrity of their cars. The goal is to keep the memory of it alive, especially at a time when electric car companies are on a mission to appeal to future car buyers.

Dave Quinn is a member of Gainesville Street Rods and says he does events like these to, “See people smile and tell people the story of the car because a lot of cars aren’t this close to the original owner.”

The car show not only provide opportunity for residents and visitors to indulge in their passion for cars, but also reminded everyone that age is no barrier to revving up excitement.

